Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy to retire from cricket

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said on Tuesday she will retire from cricket in March after the team’s home series with India, ending a storied career.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has been playing for her country for 15 years, making her debut as a teenager.

She has played almost 300 matches across all formats, blasting more than 7,000 runs and taking 275 dismissals.

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia,” said Healy, whose husband is Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc.

“I’m still passionate about playing for Australia, but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

“Representing my country has been an incredible honour and I’m grateful for one last series in the green and gold.”

Taking over as full-time Australian captain in 2023 from Meg Lanning, Healy famously led the side to a historic 16-0 whitewash of England.

One of the most destructive batters and finest wicketkeepers in world cricket, she has been part of eight World Cup titles.

“Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field over her 15-year career,” said Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg.

“On behalf of Australian cricket, I’d like to thank Alyssa and congratulate her on an incredible career that has inspired so many and changed the game for the better.”

Healy, the niece of Australian Test great Ian Healy, was in the commentary box during the Australian men’s recent 4-1 Ashes thumping of England and is expected to transition to a broadcasting career.

The February-March series with India features three T20s, two one-dayers and a one-off Test in Perth.

Healy will only play the ODIs and the Test.