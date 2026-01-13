BCB stands firm against ICC’s push to play in India

International Cricket Council (ICC) asked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to reconsider its position while BCB stood firm, repeating its request to relocate the matches to another country.

The information came after a video meeting held on Tuesday to discuss Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup amid ongoing security concerns over playing matches in India.

BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul led the board side. Vice presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed were also present. Director and Cricket Operations Committee chairman Nazmul Abedeen joined the talks. Chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury also took part.

During the meeting, the BCB repeated its decision not to travel to India. The board cited security concerns again. It renewed its request to move Bangladesh’s matches to another country.

ICC said the tournament schedule is already final. It asked the BCB to rethink its position but the BCB said its stance has not changed.

Both sides agreed to continue talks. They said discussions will go on to find a way forward.

The issue began with the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from an IPL team in India. That move raised concerns in Bangladesh. Soon after, questions were asked about the safety of Bangladeshi players in India.

After that, the Bangladesh government stopped the broadcast of the IPL in the country. The BCB also wrote to the ICC and asked for Bangladesh’s World Cup matches to be moved outside India.

The ICC later shared a security assessment with Bangladesh. The report pointed out some threats at certain venues. It rated the risks as low to moderate. Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul later told the media that the assessment itself mentioned security concerns.

The ICC said the security report was an internal document. It said it was not a formal reply to the request for relocation. The BCB said it is still waiting for an official response.

The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup will be organised by the International Cricket Council. It will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh’s involvement is being handled by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.