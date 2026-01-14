CWAB calls for Nazmul Islam’s resignation, warns of cricket boycott

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) have announced a boycott of all forms of cricket if Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam does not resign before the start of Thursday’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match, following a series of controversial remarks made by him.

CWAB President Mohammad Mithun confirmed the announcement on Wednesday night.

Nazmul Islam has drawn criticism for making repeated explosive comments, with his latest remarks on Wednesday focusing on players’ salaries.

In response, CWAB warned that unless he steps down before the next BPL match, cricketers will refrain from participating in any cricketing activities.

Speaking to journalists during a Zoom briefing, Mithun said, “If M Nazmul does not resign before tomorrow’s BPL match, cricketers will not play any form of cricket.”

Earlier in the afternoon, following Nazmul’s comments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a media statement distancing itself from his remarks. The board said his comments could be considered “inappropriate, objectionable, or hurtful”.

However, the BCB clarified that personal remarks made by a director outside approved channels do not reflect the board’s official position or policy.

In the statement, the board further said it would take appropriate disciplinary action if any comments were found to be disrespectful to players or damaging to the reputation of Bangladesh cricket.

“The board reiterates its full support and respect for the players who represent the country with dedication and pride,” the statement added.

The situation has heightened tensions between players and board officials, raising uncertainty ahead of ongoing domestic cricket competitions, including the BPL.