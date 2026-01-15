BNP holds meeting to make Tarique’s visit to Sylhet a grand success

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will launch his election campaign from Sylhet through offering prayers at the mazars of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) on January 22.

Much enthusiasm has been prevailing among party leaders and activists since the announcement of his visit.

To ensure the success of the visit, the Sylhet District and Metropolitan unit of BNP have undertaken extensive preparations.

A preparatory meeting of the Sylhet Metropolitan BNP was held today at its office to make the visit a grand success.

Sylhet Metropolitan BNP acting President Rezaul Hasan Koyes Lodi chaired the meeting conducted by General Secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury.

Khandaker Abdul Muqtadir, BNP candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency, former Metropolitan BNP President Nasim Hossain, former General Secretary Abdul Qayyum Jalali among others, wer epresent.

Speakers urged all party workers to work together to turn the Aliya Madrasa rally into a human sea. People of Sylhet are fortunate as after assuming the responsibilities of party chairman Tarique Rahman is beginning his election campaign from Sylhet.

BNP leaders and activists, as well as the people of Sylhet are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their beloved leader Tarique Rahman, he said.

He further stressed the need to ensure a disciplined environment so that party workers and general public can reach the venue smoothly and listen to the chairman’s address.

He said founder of BNP Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had began his presidential election campaign from Sylhet, and former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia also launched all her election campaigns from Sylhet since 1991. Continuing this tradition, Tarique Rahman is set to begin campaign with his visit to Sylhet.