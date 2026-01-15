Dabirul Islam Choudhury OBE (1919–2026): A life of service, compassion and humanity

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Dabirul Islam Choudhury OBE (1919–2026), lovingly known across the diaspora as Dabir Chacha, passed away peacefully at the age of 106 on 13 January at the Royal London Hospital. His Janaza was held today, 14 January, at the historical Brick Lane Mosque, attended by all sections of the Bengali diaspora community. Following the Janaza, his burial took place at Woodgrange Park Cemetery, east London. Dabirul Islam Choudhury’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary life defined by service, generosity, culture and an unwavering commitment to humanity across borders.

Born in Kulanj village of Dirai in Sunamganj, Dabirul Islam Choudhury was the youngest of twelve siblings. From an early age, his life reflected determination and curiosity. As a young boy, he famously rode a horse to enrol at MC College, a story that would come to symbolise his adventurous spirit and thirst for learning. In 1957, driven by his love of literature, he travelled to London to study English literature, beginning a lifelong journey that would bridge Bangladesh and the United Kingdom through compassion, activism, and community leadership. After arriving in London, he initially worked in a bread factory before going on to establish a successful restaurant business. Over time, he became deeply embedded in community life, particularly in St Albans, where he emerged as a trusted and much-loved figure. He devoted himself to supporting others, helping countless people with housing, employment and immigration documentation at a time when many newcomers struggled to navigate life in a new country. His generosity extended far beyond the UK. In his homeland, he funded and built eighteen schools and two mosques, leaving a lasting legacy of education and faith in his local area.

Alongside his social work, Dabirul Islam Choudhury was a prolific and gifted poet. He wrote more than a thousand poems and published three books, earning admiration for his literary contributions. A true lover of literature, he could recite from memory the works of Rabindranath Tagore and William Shakespeare, reflecting both his scholarship and his deep cultural appreciation.

During the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, he played an active role from the UK by raising funds through the St Albans Action Committee, contributing to the struggle for independence. Nearly five decades later, he once again captured global attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, at the remarkable age of 100, while observing fasting during Ramadan, he walked 970 laps in his garden and raised more than £420,000. Half of the funds were donated to the NHS, with the remainder distributed among 30 charities across 52 countries. Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, his extraordinary effort touched people worldwide and led to his receiving the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to society.

His activism continued well into his later years. In 2021, he launched the initiative “Walk with Dabir Chacha,” which inspired thousands to take part. In 2022, he initiated 102 seconds of silence in solidarity with Ukraine, an act observed in more than 300 cities around the world. His charitable foundation continues to operate, carrying forward his values and vision of global compassion.

Known personally as a tall man standing 6 feet 3 inches, cheerful, warm and full of stories, Dabirul Islam Choudhury lived a life rich in adventure and purpose. In 1960, he famously drove an Austin car all the way from England to Sylhet, an extraordinary journey that became part of his legend. He was the husband of Khaleda Dabir Choudhury, father of Atique Choudhury, a restaurateur, and Barrister Almona Choudhury, a Liberal Democrats politician, and the youngest paternal uncle of former Member of Parliament Nasir Uddin Choudhury.