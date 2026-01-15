Jamaat-led alliance leaves 50 seat for Islami Andolan: Khelafat Majlish leader

The electoral alliance, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, has finalised candidates for 250 constituencies and left 50 seats vacant for Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), said Khelafat Majlish Senior Nayeb-E-Ameer Mohammad Muntasir Ali.

The senior leader of the alliance revealed the decision at a press briefing after a crucial meeting was held at Jamaat’s head office in Moghbazar, Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

The finalised 250 candidates will be announced at a press briefing at the Institution of Diploma Engineers around 8pm on Thursday night, Muntasir Ali added.

JAGPA Vice President and Spokesperson Rashed Khan said Khelafat Majlish Ameer Mamunul Haque is continuing talks with IAB to bring them into the fold. In case the talks fail, the alliance will field new candidates in the seats, and announce the list later, Rashed Khan told reporters.