Diversity is the true essence of democracy: Zaima Rahman

Barrister Zaima Rahman, daughter of BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, emphasized that the diversity of ideals, experiences and perspectives among people is the essence of democracy, as individuals from different backgrounds came together to engage in dialogue for the country’s development.

Zaima made the remarks on Sunday (January 18) at an event titled “Women in Nation-Building: Principles, Potential and the Future of Bangladesh”, organized by Dhaka Forum at Krishibid Institute in Dhaka’s Khamarbari.

The program marked her first appearance delivering a policy-related speech before a public audience.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury attended the discussion as chief guest.

In her address, Zaima emphasized that while she does not have all the answers or solutions, every citizen should have a sincere commitment to contributing to society and the nation, even from their own small sphere.

“I have come here to listen, learn and move forward with a spirit of collaboration,” she said.

Highlighting the role of women in national development, she underscored that Bangladesh cannot achieve sustainable progress while excluding half of its population.

Ensuring women’s active participation is essential for the country’s growth, she added.

Economist Dr. Fahmida Khatun, also present at the event, noted that access to finance remains a major barrier to women’s empowerment, particularly for small-scale female entrepreneurs.

She urged future governments to address these challenges, warning that women will face new obstacles as Bangladesh moves beyond the status of a least-developed country.

Social worker and entrepreneur Tamara Abed stressed the importance of valuing women not just as a demographic segment but as vital human capital.

She highlighted the need to unlock and harness the hidden potential of women for broader societal benefit.

The event brought together a diverse group of participants, fostering discussion on women’s leadership, empowerment and the future of policy-making in Bangladesh.