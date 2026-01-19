Black coffee may improve brain power, offer other health benefits, says nutritionist

Black coffee sits on the stronger end of caffeinated beverages.

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition in July 2025 found that black coffee consumption is linked to a lower mortality rate. In other words, drinking coffee without added sugar/cream was associated with a 14 per cent lower risk of all-cause mortality. The findings also reveal that the health benefits are reduced when sugar and saturated fat are added.

Adding to the benefits of this beverage, nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared in an Instagram post on January 17 about how black coffee supports overall health.

Here are the three benefits which the nutritionist outlined:

Improved mental clarity

Black coffee’s power lies in its ability to improve mental performance. In fact, this is a well-known benefit.

Deepshika elaborated, “Black coffee can actually help improve your concentration and your brain power, and that’s only because caffeine can actually block the adenosine in your brain that improves your mental clarity, reduces brain fog and also helps you focus much better.”

So those who are doing long hours of work, especially ones which require a lot of mental energy, black coffee helps boost concentration and reduce midday energy slumps. After drinking black coffee, people start to feel more attentive and alert.

Low constipation risks

Other than improving focus, black coffee also benefits digestive health. The nutritionist remarked that as one starts drinking black coffee, bowel movements tend to improve, with a prominent reduction in constipation.

Why does this happen? She explained, “Coffee actually contracts your colon muscles that actually improves your gut activity. Making sure that the stools pass through the intestine much better, hence curing the constipation.”

Reduced inflammation

Elevated inflammation levels are one of the root causes of many lifestyle diseases. But black coffee, which contains polyphenols, as the nutritionist noted, is anti-inflammatory in nature and helps reduce inflammation levels in the body while also improving gut health.