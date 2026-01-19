Feb-12 polls must be fair, with no room for bias: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday said it is the responsibility of all stakeholders – the government, the Election Commission, and political parties – to ensure that the election scheduled for February 12 is held in a ‘fair and festive’ atmosphere.

“I seek the cooperation of all political parties in this regard,” he said when a delegation of National Citizen Party (NCP) met him at the state guesthouse Jamuna in the evening.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Central Election Steering Committee Chairman Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, Secretary Monira Sharmin, and Head of the Legal Assistance Subcommittee Zahirul Islam Musa.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant for ICT Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the NCP leaders shared their observations and raised various concerns regarding the election.

They said NCP leaders and activists from all walks of life are campaigning for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum, said the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

They also drew the Chief Adviser’s attention to several election-related issues and urged the government to be vocal in ensuring a level playing field in the polls.

The Chief Adviser urged the NCP leaders to immediately inform the government of any complaints or suggestions related to the election.

He said the government would take all necessary measures to ensure that no one violates the law.

Prof Yunus also said the field-level administration has been reshuffled through a lottery system to ensure impartiality.

“There is no scope for bias in this election. This election will decide the fate of the country. This election is meant to change the country. Therefore, it must be fair,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said most polling centres would be brought under CCTV coverage by January.

In addition, he said, officers will wear body cameras at centres deemed vulnerable, and all activities will be monitored from a central control room.

Mentioning that the government is legally campaigning in favour of a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum, Prof Yunus said the government is trying to explain to people why voting ‘Yes’ is necessary and what the outcomes would be if they vote for ‘Yes’.