PCB halts T20 WC preparations amid Bangladesh concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly paused all preparations for the national team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 set to take place from February 7 till March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The team management will be briefed later on the future course of action, according to officials.

They have also been asked to prepare a contingency plan in the event Pakistan decides not to participate in the tournament.

Pakistan has expressed full support for Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the World Cup, describing Bangladesh’s security concerns as reasonable and valid.

Officials have added that if the issue concerning Bangladesh’s participation remains unresolved, Pakistan will reconsider its own participation in the event.

Sources confirmed that Pakistan is fully backing its neighbors, describing Bangladesh’s security concerns as “reasonable and valid.”

Yesterday, reports emerged that Pakistan is reviewing its participation in the tournament if Bangladesh’s concerns are not resolved satisfactorily.

Insiders emphasised that no country should face pressure or threats regarding hosting responsibilities.

On January 11, the PCB expressed willingness to host Bangladesh’s fixtures in the T20 World Cup if venues in Sri Lanka are unavailable.

All Pakistani venues are reportedly ready to stage World Cup matches, with officials highlighting the successful hosting of major ICC events, including the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Women’s Qualifier.

In a related development, Cricket Ireland (CI) clarified that the ICC will not move Ireland’s group-stage matches from Sri Lanka, dismissing reports that Bangladesh might swap groups due to travel concerns.

“We’ve received definitive assurances that we won’t move from the original schedule. We’re definitely playing the group stage in Sri Lanka,” a Cricket Ireland official confirmed.

A final decision on Bangladesh’s participation, particularly regarding travel to India, is expected by January 21, following recent discussions between the ICC and BCB in Dhaka.

During their second meeting in a week, the BCB reiterated its willingness to compete but expressed a preference for playing matches outside India, with Sri Lanka proposed as a possible alternative.

The ICC has maintained that the original schedule will remain unchanged, with Bangladesh placed in Group C.

Their opening match is set against West Indies in Kolkata, followed by two more group games at the same venue, before concluding in Mumbai.

The ICC told the BCB that there is no specific threat to the Bangladesh team.

Should Bangladesh ultimately decline to travel to India, the ICC is expected to nominate a replacement team, with Scotland currently next in line based on rankings.