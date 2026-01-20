SUST VC confined by students demanding SUCSU election as scheduled

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Monday confined Vice-Chancellor Prof A M Sarwaruddin Chowdhury and other senior officials, demanding that the SUCSU and hall parliament elections be held as scheduled on Tuesday.

The protest erupted after the High Court suspended the long-awaited election for four weeks following a writ filed by three candidates. From the afternoon, students blocked the main road in front of the campus and later locked the administrative building, leaving the VC, pro-VC, treasurer and registrar confined inside.

In the evening, demonstrators held meetings with the university authorities and issued an ultimatum to announce the polls by Tuesday night. They warned of cutting gas, water and electricity connections if their demand is not met.

As of filing this report at 1am (Tuesday), the VC continues to be confined in his office.

The VC told protesters that the university cannot defy the High Court order and that the chamber court had also declined to hear an appeal.

The SUCSU election was scheduled to be held after a gap of 29 years.