UK Bangla Reporters Unity election 2026 held : Shahed elected president, Bashir secretary and kasem treasurer

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The UK Bangla Reporters Unity (UKBRU) successfully held its Election 2026, electing Muhammed Shahed Rahman, the UK correspondent of Dhaka Post & Special correspondent of Banglamirrornews.com as President.

Abdul Bashir, Managing Editor of London Bichitra & sub editor of bridgebangla24 was elected General Secretary, while Mirza Abul Kasem, News Editor of Jagannathpur Times & executive editor of Uk Bangla Guardian (magazine) was elected Treasurer.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025 of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity took place on 18 January 2026 at a hall in East London.

The meeting was chaired by the organisation’s UKBRU President professor Md Shajidur Rahman and conducted by Secretary Mizanur Rahman Miru. Following the AGM,

The election process was carried out in the presence of UKBRU members under the supervision of three election commissioners, former Speaker Ahbab Hossain, journalist Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and former Speaker Khales Uddin Ahmed. Voting was conducted smoothly, and after the ballots were counted in the presence of all members, the successful candidates were formally announced.

The election was held amid great enthusiasm and a festive atmosphere, turning the venue into a vibrant gathering of journalists and members of the wider community in East London & Other city.

For the 2026 Executive Committee, Muhammed Shahed Rahman was elected President and Abdul Bashir was elected General Secretary. Mirza Abul Kasem was elected Treasurer.

The Vice Presidents elected were SKM Ashraful Huda, Contributing Reporter of UK Bangla Guardian ; Imdadun Khanam, Editor of Bhatir Kantho and Shaheda Rahman, Chair of Bisshobangla News24.

Two Assistant Secretaries were elected, A Rahman Oli, Editor of Channel NRB Uk & Uk correspondent Habiganj Express and Asma Matin of Red Times. Jannatul Ferdous Dolly, Reporter for Bangla View, was elected as Organising and Training Secretary.

Other elected officials include Anwarul Haque Shaheen Reporter of Jagannathpur Times as Assistant Treasurer, Sohel Ahmed, Editor and Publisher of Dial Sylhet,

as Media and IT Secretary and Imran Talukdar, Reporter for Bangla Songlap.co.Uk , as Event Management and Facilities Secretary.

The elected Executive Committee members are Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Contributing Editor of Shottobani, prof. Md. Shajidur Rahman Editor of Jagannathpur Times and Mizanur Rahman Miru, Presenter of Iqra Bangla TV.

It is noteworthy that 21 members submitted nomination papers for 15 positions in the 2026 Executive Committee election, reflecting strong interest and participation among members.

Speaking to journalists after the election, newly elected President Muhammed Shahed Rahman said that, guided by progressive values and unity among journalists, UKBRU would play a leading role in Great Britain in promoting objective and responsible journalism. He strongly condemned the harassment and persecution of journalists worldwide and expressed particular concern over the ongoing oppression of journalists in Bangladesh.

The event was attended by journalists from various organisations, including the London Bangla Press Club and the Bangladesh Press Club, as well as cultural and community figures and several borough councillors. The programme concluded with music, poetry and drama performances by UKBRU members, followed by a dinner.