Brit Academy London Broadens Access to UK Higher Education

We were thrilled to welcome Mr. Dean Lee, Interim Director of International at the University of Hertfordshire (UK), to the Brit Academy London Dhaka campus.

The visit focused on evaluating academic delivery, student progression, quality assurance standards, and alignment of UK-recognised pathway programmes.

During the visit, it was formally confirmed that students who successfully complete the International Foundation Year at Brit Academy London are eligible for direct entry into the first year of undergraduate programmes at the University of Hertfordshire.

Additionally, students completing the Higher National Diploma (HND / Level 5 Extended Diploma) at Brit Academy London can progress directly into the final year (Top-Up) of a UK Bachelor’s degree at the University of Hertfordshire. This progression route allows students to significantly reduce both study duration and overall education costs.

Education experts have identified this pathway as a major opportunity for Bangladeshi students seeking alternatives to traditional A Levels or HSC, as well as those aiming for faster, structured access to UK higher education through recognised academic routes.

UK-Recognized Academic Pathways Aligned with the University of Hertfordshire

Brit Academy London delivers a range of UK-aligned, credit-based qualifications designed to prepare students for seamless progression to the University of Hertfordshire.

The Level 3 International Foundation Year, equivalent to UK A Levels or Bangladesh HSC, is designed for students seeking an alternative pre-university pathway. Subject options include Business Management, Higher Education Studies, and Information Technology. Successful graduates can progress directly into Year 1 undergraduate study at the University of Hertfordshire.

The Level 4 National Diploma (ND), equivalent to the first year of a UK Bachelor’s degree, offers progression pathways in Business Management and Information Technology.

The Level 5 Extended Higher National Diploma (HND), equivalent to the first and second years of a UK Bachelor’s degree, enables eligible students to enter the final year (Top-Up) at the University of Hertfordshire. Available specialisations include Business Management, Information Technology, Law, and Hospitality & Tourism.

For postgraduate progression, Brit Academy London also offers the Level 7 Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership, aligned with UK Master’s-level standards and designed for students pursuing advanced academic or leadership-focused qualifications.

Expanding Access to UK Higher Education from Bangladesh

Dean Lee’s visit reflects the University of Hertfordshire’s confidence in Brit Academy London’s academic quality, governance, and student outcomes. By delivering structured UK pathway programmes within Bangladesh.

About Brit Academy London

Brit Academy London is a UK-aligned education provider offering foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate pathway programmes that support international academic progression to the University of Hertfordshire.

For admissions, eligibility criteria, and detailed course pathway information, visit https://bil.ac

Brit Academy London operates from its…

Dhaka office – Awal Center, Lift 12, 34 Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani, Dhaka.

Sylhet office – House No. 98, Road No. 3, Block E, Shahjalal Uposhohor, Sylhet.

Chattogram office- Aerial Legend (Level 10) East Nasirabad, GEC Circle, Chittagong

For enquiries, students can contact Brit Academy London via phone at 01313 481457 (Dhaka), 01894 962941 (Sylhet), or 01894 962932 (Chattogram contact).

Official Website: www.bil.ac