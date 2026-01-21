Jamaat to provide interest-free loans to 5 lakh unemployed graduates

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has promised to provide interest-free loans to 500,000 unemployed graduates. If it comes to power, the party says it will offer interest-free loans of Tk10,000 per month.

Young people will be eligible for this facility for a maximum of two years between the completion of their studies and obtaining a job. At the same time, the party has also pledged to provide interest-free education loans of Tk10,000 per month to 100,000 students based on merit and financial need.

These promises were announced Tuesday at the “Policy Summit 2026” organized by Jamaat at a hotel in the capital. At this day-long policy conference, various policies aimed at building a new Bangladesh were announced through multiple panel discussions. Diplomats from different countries, politicians, academics, researchers, editors, and other distinguished individuals were present at the event.

At the summit, Jamaat also promised to provide interest-free education loans each year to 100 students for studying at the world’s top universities. If Jamaat comes to power, it announced plans to merge Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women’s College, and Home Economics College (Bangladesh College of Domestic Economics) in the capital to establish the world’s largest women’s university. In addition, the party announced that large colleges under the National University would be upgraded into universities.

At the conference, Jamaat also pledged that industrial gas, electricity, and water tariffs would not be increased over the next three years. The party further stated that closed factories would be reopened under public–private partnerships (PPP), with 10 percent ownership given to workers. It also promised to formulate business-friendly policies, introduce a simplified licensing system, and provide interest-free loans to small and medium farmers. Jamaat said that if it comes to power, all recruitment will be based on merit. Free healthcare will be provided to citizens over the age of 60 and children under the age of five, and 64 specialized hospitals will be established in all 64 districts.