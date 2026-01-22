India should protect its minorities, Foreign adviser tells BBC Hindi

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain has said that India should take responsibility for safeguarding the rights of its minority communities, just as Bangladesh protects its own minorities, amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In an interview with BBC Hindi in Dhaka, Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh does not comment on actions against minorities in India and expects Indian authorities to adopt the same approach.

“These are our citizens. If they are oppressed, we have mechanisms to deal with it. India should take care of its minorities in the same way we take care of ours,” he said.

The remarks come ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary election scheduled for February 12, at a time when bilateral relations between Dhaka and New Delhi are under strain.

Asked about the current state of relations between the two countries, Touhid Hossain said he would not comment on whether ties are at their lowest point but stressed that a strong relationship is important for both sides.

“Both countries should take positive steps to maintain and strengthen the relationship,” he said, while acknowledging that relations did not develop as they should have during the tenure of the current government.

“We should have interacted more and been more understanding. I hope that happens in the future,” he said, adding that during his 17 months in office he has consistently tried to improve bilateral ties.

Touhid Hossain also noted a prevailing sentiment in Bangladesh that India’s response to recent developments has not been sufficiently positive.

Referring to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India, he said New Delhi did not adequately consider Bangladesh’s sensitivities.

“We had hoped that while she was in India, she would refrain from making statements that were not in line with Bangladesh’s current situation and were not helpful for bilateral relations,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised by India over recent incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain said the government had taken prompt action in every case.

“Some incidents have occurred; there is no doubt about that. But immediate action has been taken in all cases. Arrests were made and the accused are facing judicial processes, which take time,” he said.

He rejected India’s official expressions of concern, calling minority-related issues in Bangladesh an internal matter.

“We do not comment on actions against minorities in India. I hope the Indian authorities will follow the same policy,” he added.

Addressing concerns in parts of India over the political influence of Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain said the party has long been an open and active political force in the country with a base of support.

Drawing a comparison with India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said BJP once held only two seats in parliament before later emerging as the largest party and forming a majority government.

“Politics has ups and downs. Jamaat-e-Islami’s presence may increase. You or I may not like their views, but they are a political party with their own ideology,” he said.

When asked about controversial views expressed by some Jamaat leaders regarding women; such as restrictions on travel and dress, Touhid Hossain dismissed them as unacceptable.

“These are not acceptable ideas and I don’t think this is going to happen in Bangladesh,” he said.