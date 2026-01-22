Rice sale begins under additional OMS

The government on Thursday started selling rice at subsidised prices under an additional Open Market Sale (OMS) programme in 419 upazilas across the country to help stabilise the rice market and provide price support to local people.

Under the programme, one metric tonne of rice per upazila is being sold daily at Tk 30 per kilogram from today, said a PID release.

It said the previously ongoing regular OMS programme will continue as usual alongside the additional OMS activities.

At present, under the regular OMS programme, subsidised food grains are being sold daily at a total of 1,081 centres across the country, including 12 city corporations, 52 district headquarters municipalities, 15 labour-intensive upazilas and five labour-intensive municipalities.

Through these centres, 1,417.5 metric tonnes of flour and 1,175 metric tonnes of rice are being sold every day at subsidised rates.

Loose flour is being sold at Tk 24 per kilogram, two-kilogram packed flour at Tk 55, while rice is being sold at Tk 30 per kilogram.

Despite adequate food stocks, a tendency of sporadic price hikes of fine rice has recently been observed in some areas of the country.

In view of the situation, the Ministry of Food has instructed the concerned authorities to conduct regular market monitoring in those areas and take necessary legal action where required.

The prices of medium and coarse rice, however, remain stable, added the release.