Tower Hamlets councillors dodge questions after Government threatens takeover of ‘deteriorating’ borough

Tower Hamlets councillors rejected calls to publicly discuss increasing concerns from ministers over the way it is being run after the Government stepped up its interventions in the borough.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, councillors for the town hall’s ruling Aspire party voted down a motion from Labour to debate minister claims that the town hall’s “financial management and governance appears to be deteriorating”.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said earlier this week that a series of “probes” will be launched into “patronage” at the local authority over jobs, staff promotions, activities of the mayor’s office, housing, planning and licensing decisions.

The minister said he was particularly concerned about the elected mayor Lutfur Rahman’s advisory team.

On Wednesday night, Labour councillors called for the intervention to be urgently discussed at the full council meeting.

Labour councillor Marc Francis said: “The Secretary of State’s statement on Monday raised serious matters relating to the government intervention of Tower Hamlets council.

“Significant new information has been placed in the public domain regarding the increased scale of intervention and the given reasons for increasing the extent of the intervention in Tower Hamlets council under the current mayor’s leadership.

“However, without this item being properly discussed, any public debate and timely democratic scrutiny of this decision, and its reasoning, would not be heard until the March full council meeting, which is after the date that the council has been given to submit its response to the Secretary of State’s statement.”

But Aspire councillors called for the discussion to be put off until next month after a complete report and their submissions were “received in full”.

Ministers formally intervened in the east London authority last year by sending in envoys after a damning report raised concerns about a “toxic” political culture under Mr Rahman.

The measures have now been stepped up after it was deemed the town hall was not improving fast enough.

The envoys have been given new powers to oversee council functions in governance, financial management and senior staffing.

Mr Rahman was previously banned from standing for public office after a court ruling in 2015, which found he had won the 2014 local election in the borough with the help of “corrupt and illegal practices”.

But he and his Aspire party won back control at the local elections in 2022 when his ban had expired.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said on Monday: “Tower Hamlets council is not improving fast enough. Plans are not turning into action, financial management is deteriorating, and the council still does not grasp the scale of the challenge it faces.

“We are proposing to step up the intervention and our message is clear: this government won’t hesitate to take action where local leaders are failing.”

The move comes shortly before a new set of local elections in May.

Tower Hamlets council said it welcomed the Government proposals “to help increase the pace of improvement within its new collaboration model” and it had set aside £8 million for the work.

It pointed to a recent Local Government Association (LGA) review of Tower Hamlets, which found that the “prevalence of a ‘two council culture’ or lack of trust” was not raised by the people its team spoke with.

A spokesman said: “We welcome the additional support being provided to increase the pace of change which we will deliver while overseeing the running of one of the most demanding places in the UK.

“Tower Hamlets is the fastest growing and most densely populated place in the country, with the third largest economic contribution nationally to UK PLC.

“That represents challenges in making improvements while delivering excellent services to our residents, millions of tourists, and helping to generate much needed investment and growth for the country.”