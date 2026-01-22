UK Bangla Reporters Unity’s new committee takes charge and EC meeting concludes

Bangla Mirror Desk:
The handover of responsibilities to the newly elected committee of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity was completed in a joyful atmosphere.
On Wednesday (January 21) evening at the East London Clipton Center — 2025 EC Committee President, Jagannathpur Times Editor Professor Md. Sajidur Rahman, Secretary Iqra Bangla TV Presenter Mizanur Rahman Miru and Treasurer Daily Bhorer Kagoj UK Correspondent Dr. Azizul Ambia formally handed over the responsibility to the newly elected 2026 President of Reporters Unity – Bangla Mirror Special Correspondent and Dhaka Post UK Correspondent Muhammed Shahed Rahman, newly elected Secretary London Bichitra Editor and Bridge Bangla24 Sub-Editor Abdul Bashir and the new Treasurer UK Bangla Guardian Executive Editor Mirza Abul Kasem.
All other members of the newly elected EC committee were present at the time.
Later, in the second phase, an emergency meeting of the new EC committee and an annual planning meeting were held under the chairmanship of the newly elected president Muhammed Shahed Rahman and the direction of the general secretary Abdul Bashir.
The former president of Reporters Unity Dr. Ansar Ahmed Ullah, the president of Reporters Unity for 2025, Professor Md. Shajidur Rahman, former secretary Mizanur Rahman Miru, newly elected senior vice-president – Bhatir Kantho editor Imdadun Khanam, vice-president Bishwabanglanews24 chair Shaheda Rahman and vice-president Jagannathpur Times contributing reporter S K M Ashraful Huda, treasurer Mirza Abul Kasem, assistant secretary Asma Matin, assistant secretary Channel NRB UK editor and Habiganj Express UK correspondent A Rahman Oli, assistant treasurer Anwarul Haque Shahin.
Other speakers who submitted written annual plans included Organizing and Training Secretary – Bangla View Reporter Jannatul Ferdous Dolly, Media and IT Secretary – Dial Sylhet Editor Suhel Ahmed, and Event Management – Facilities Secretary – BanglaSanglap.co.uk Reporter Imran Talukder.
At the first EC meeting of this year after assuming new responsibilities, members participated in lively discussions and took various important decisions, including holding the inauguration ceremony soon.
A dinner was organized after the EC meeting.
