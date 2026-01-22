UK Bangla Reporters Unity’s new committee takes charge and EC meeting concludes

Bangla Mirror Desk:



The handover of responsibilities to the newly elected committee of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity was completed in a joyful atmosphere.

On Wednesday (January 21) evening at the East London Clipton Center — 2025 EC Committee President, Jagannathpur Times Editor Professor Md. Sajidur Rahman, Secretary Iqra Bangla TV Presenter Mizanur Rahman Miru and Treasurer Daily Bhorer Kagoj UK Correspondent Dr. Azizul Ambia formally handed over the responsibility to the newly elected 2026 President of Reporters Unity – Bangla Mirror Special Correspondent and Dhaka Post UK Correspondent Muhammed Shahed Rahman, newly elected Secretary London Bichitra Editor and Bridge Bangla24 Sub-Editor Abdul Bashir and the new Treasurer UK Bangla Guardian Executive Editor Mirza Abul Kasem.