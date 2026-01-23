CA for building democratic social system with spirit of 1969 mass uprising

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged all to come forward towards building a truly democratic social system, being imbued with the values of the 1969 mass uprising.

“Let us all dedicate ourselves to building a truly democratic social system respecting the values of the 1969 mass uprising,” he said in a message issued on the occasion of the “1969 Mass Uprising Day” to be observed on Saturday (24 Jan).

The chief adviser said the 1969 mass uprising is a significant chapter in the history of Bangladesh’s struggle for freedom and independence.

He said the nation achieved great independence through the Language Movement of 1952, the historic six-point movement, the 11-point and 1969 mass uprising and the 1971 Liberation War.

Prof Yunus said the entire January of 1969 was a turbulent month for the movement demanding freedom from the then dictatorial misrule and oppression.

With the spontaneous participation of people from all classes and professions, including students, the movement took shape on 24 January in a massive mass explosion, he said.

Protesting the repression, the struggling masses brought out a procession by breaking the curfew, he added.

The chief adviser said Motiur Rahman Mollick, a ninth-grade student of Dhaka’s Nabakumar Institute, was martyred in police firing during the procession.

Makbul, Anwar, Rustam, Milon, Alamgir and many others were also martyred in the firing, he said.

Prof Yunus said their sacrifice in all democratic movements and struggles, including the 2024 July Uprising, has given the young people of this country endless courage and inspiration.

Praying for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs of the country’s liberation struggle, he paid deepest respect to all the martyrs of the mass uprising.