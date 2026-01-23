Tarique Rahman returns to Dhaka at dawn after seven district rallies

Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman participated in election rallies across seven districts on Thursday.

During his speeches at these rallies, he urged voters to cast their ballots for BNP by voting for the party’s symbol, the sheaf of paddy. After concluding the rallies, he returned to Dhaka on Friday morning.

Earlier, on Thursday (22 January), the first day of the official election campaign, he launched his series of rallies from Sylhet.

At around 12:00 noon that day, Tarique addressed his first election rally at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa ground. After delivering his final speech at the rally in Narsingdi, he departed for Dhaka shortly after 4:00am.

Earlier in the day, he spoke at rallies in Moulvibazar at 3:00pm, Habiganj at 6:15pm, Sarail in Brahmanbaria at 10:30pm, and Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj at 12:15am.

Later, at around 3:00am, Tarique arrived at the rally venue adjacent to the municipal park in Narsingdi.