HBO’s Industry returns with darker, more intense season

HBO’s banking drama Industry has returned for its fourth season with a darker tone and a star-studded cast.

The show follows young bankers navigating London’s high-finance world. Season four features new actors including Max Minghella and Charlie Heaton. Critics say the series has become more intense, exploring toxic workplace culture, mental health crises, and shocking events.

The storyline now shows former victims becoming perpetrators, with central characters Harper Stern and Yasmin facing extreme challenges in their careers and personal lives. Experts note the series depicts the corrupting influence of power and ambition in high finance.

Industry first aired in 2020 with little attention but has grown popular over four seasons, gaining high ratings and a prime Sunday night slot on HBO. The series is praised for blending finance, politics, media, and social power struggles into a gripping drama.

Season four is available weekly on HBO and HBO Max in the US and on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.