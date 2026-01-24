Jamaat opposed independence in 1971: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Jamaat-e-Islami opposed Bangladesh’s Liberation War and independence in 1971.

He made the remarks on Saturday while addressing an election campaign gathering at Kandapara area in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

Addressing members of the Hindu community, Fakhrul said they should not feel afraid.

“You will not face the fear you often feel. We are all equal citizens of the same country. We will ensure your peace and security,” he said.

Referring to the electoral contest, the BNP leader said that previously there were two main symbols in politics—the boat and the sheaf of paddy.

“This time, the boat is no longer there. Due to various political problems, the boat is not with us anymore. A new party has emerged,” he said.

He added that a new electoral symbol—the scales—has entered the race.

Criticizing Jamaat, Fakhrul said the party had opposed the Liberation War and independence in 1971.

“We fought a war against Pakistan. We did not leave the country; we fought and achieved independence,” he said.

He alleged that Jamaat, now contesting the election with the scales symbol, had opposed independence, forced people to flee their homes, and engaged in looting.

“We speak in favour of independence,” he added.

Fakhrul said he had come to seek votes for the BNP’s symbol, the sheaf of paddy.

“We believe in action. We will provide family cards. These cards will be a weapon for mothers and sisters, through which rice and lentils can be obtained. Health and education services will also be available,” he said.

He further said that farmers would receive fertilizers and pesticides at fair prices through agricultural cards.

Thakurgaon Sadar upazila BNP President Abdul Hamid, along with party leaders, activists, and supporters, were present at the event.