BNP reaffirms commitment to public healthcare

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam has said the party remains firmly committed to improving healthcare services for the general public and standing beside people during times of crisis.

He made the remarks on Monday (26 January) while speaking at a free specialised medical service and medicine distribution programme at the TNT ground in Korail slum, organised on behalf of BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman for Dhaka-17 constituency residents.

Dr Rafiqul said BNP has always been active in supporting people affected by disasters or other hardships, adding that party leaders and activists are regularly directed to remain engaged with the public in difficult times. He noted that more than 500 patients received treatment at the medical camp from 10am, with particular attention given to elderly people and children.

He urged BNP activists to organise such medical camps regularly so Korail residents can continue to access free healthcare services. Emphasising future plans, Dr Rafiqul said BNP gives special priority to healthcare in its development agenda and reiterated the party’s pledge to improve the health system by following the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) model.

Addressing corruption in the health sector, he said BNP would take firm action to curb malpractice and is working on strengthening maternal and child healthcare at the upazila level to reduce unnecessary referrals to district hospitals.

Referring to the upcoming 12 February election, Dr Rafiqul called for vigilance to protect democracy and ensure a free, fair and credible poll. He alleged that certain groups were attempting to undermine the election process through backdoor tactics and urged journalists and citizens to remain alert against any irregularities.