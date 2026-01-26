CA for armed forces’ role to ensure free and fair polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday instructed the Armed Forces to perform their duties with professionalism, neutrality, and inter-institutional coordination to ensure participatory, fear-free and fair national elections.

The Chief Adviser gave the instruction at a views exchange meeting with senior officials of the Armed Forces over the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election and Referendum-2026 at the Helmet Auditorium of the Army Headquarters in the city, said an ISPR press release.

Upon arrival at the venue, the Chief Adviser was received by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Armed Forces Division (AFD) Principal Staff Officer Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan.

At the outset of the meeting, Prof Yunus highlighted the glorious and responsible role played by the Armed Forces in various national needs and expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Armed Forces for maintaining law and order in the country with patience and professionalism over a long period of time.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various important and contemporary issues related to the elections.

Senior military officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, invited guests, and members of the media were present at the views exchange meeting.