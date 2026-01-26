Fakhrul pledges equal rights, urges voters to reject anti-liberation forces

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday pledged to protect the rights of all citizens regardless of religion, assuring minority communities that there is no reason to live in fear.

“I promise that BNP will always stand by you and protect your rights,” Fakhrul said while addressing an election campaign rally. “BNP will be uncompromising in safeguarding the rights of all citizens—Hindu and Muslim alike—especially the rights of mothers and sisters.”

Addressing members of the Hindu community, he said fear often prevails among them because they are considered a minority.

“But BNP firmly believes that there is no minority in this country. Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has clearly stated that no one is a minority in Bangladesh. Everyone is a citizen of this country, and all citizens are equal,” he said, urging them to live with confidence. “Stand tall. We are with you.”

He reiterated that BNP would stand beside the Hindu community in any difficulty and called on them to remain courageous.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at an election outreach programme at the BD High School field in Begunbari Union of Thakurgaon-1 constituency on Monday afternoon.

Referring to the Liberation War, the BNP leader said the party wants to uphold the spirit of 1971.

“We want to keep 1971 at the forefront because it is the foundation of our existence and that of Bangladesh,” he said.

“Bangladesh became independent due to Pakistan’s exploitation and oppression. We fought Pakistan to achieve independence, yet those who collaborated with the Pakistani army at the last moment are now seeking votes to rule the country again. Do not destroy the country by voting for them,” Fakhrul added.

Commenting on the current political situation, Fakhrul said earlier elections featured both the “Boat” and “Sheaf of Paddy” symbols, but this time the Boat is absent.

He alleged that the leader of the Boat, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has left the country and is now in India.

“She fled, leaving the people in danger. Had she stayed, at least some form of democratic situation might have continued,” he said.

Earlier in the day, at a meeting in Paikpara village of Begunbari Union in his constituency, Fakhrul said BNP would not take bribes for jobs nor allow anyone else to do so.

“We do not betray trust. We seek votes in order to work for the people,” he said.

He also warned against internal divisions, noting that some ill-intentioned individuals try to create discord within society. He urged everyone to remain vigilant so that no such divisions can take root.

Calling on voters to support BNP in the upcoming election, Fakhrul appealed to the public to cast their votes for the party’s electoral symbol, the Sheaf of Paddy.

Leaders and activists of BNP, including Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila BNP President Abdul Hamid, were present at the programme.