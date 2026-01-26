Polling centres will remain orderly and secure, says EC Sanaullah

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah (retd) on Monday asserted that there would be no tolerance for disorder or misconduct at polling centres during the upcoming national election, assuring voters and political stakeholders of a secure and disciplined voting environment.

Speaking at a views exchange meeting with the district law and order committee at the Chandpur Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Sanaullah said strict enforcement of the electoral code of conduct would prevent undue influence, unnecessary gatherings and any attempts to disrupt the voting process.

He said the Election Commission is committed to ensuring that voters can cast their ballots safely and without pressure.

According to the commissioner, the commission’s foremost objective is to deliver a free, fair and widely acceptable election.

He said authorities would work to create a welcoming and festive atmosphere at polling centres so that intimidation is discouraged and voters feel confident exercising their democratic rights.

Sanaullah emphasised that special attention would be given to voters with disabilities to ensure they receive maximum assistance.

He also outlined the deployment plan for election oversight, saying around 10 executive and judicial magistrates would be assigned to each constituency. These teams will operate in phases, with some already active in the field and another team remaining on duty for four days during the election period.

He stressed that election officials must uphold transparency, neutrality and firmness in carrying out their responsibilities, adding that no biased instructions would come from the Election Commission. Sanaullah noted that several new initiatives are being introduced in this election, which he described as a positive development.

Referring to campaigns related to the Yes vote, he said voters must be properly informed about the process and awareness efforts should continue.

He also highlighted the importance of safeguarding postal voting, stating that postal ballots must be cast solely by the registered voters themselves and not by anyone else.

Sanaullah said Bangladesh’s international standing, including its prospects for trade, investment and employment, is closely tied to the credibility of its elections.

He warned that democratic shortcomings can have serious consequences and expressed hope that the upcoming polls would pave the way for what he described as a new Bangladesh.

He further informed that members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps will assist the Election Commission alongside law enforcement agencies, with formal notifications to be issued soon.

The meeting was chaired by Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Md Nazmul Islam Sarker. District Election Officer Ziaur Rahman Khalifa also addressed the session, which was moderated by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Md Ershad Uddin.

During the meeting, officials presented election-related data for Chandpur district’s five parliamentary constituencies. It was disclosed that Chandpur ranks fifth nationwide in terms of expatriate voters, with 46,436 registered postal voters in the district.