Chhatak Education Trust UK honours three trustees on completion of PhDs

On Monday, 26 January, at the Micro Business Centre in London, Chhatak Education Trust UK hosted a reception to honour three of its trustees who have recently completed their PhDs in their respective fields.

The reception was held in recognition of Education Secretary Dr Shamim Ahmed, General Secretary Dr Ansar Ahmed Ullah and Dr Mufti Mohammed Ekramul Haque Miah.

The event was chaired by the Trust’s Chairman, Ruhul Amin, and jointly conducted by Assistant Secretaries, former councillor Ruhul Amin and Monsuzzaman Mohan. Recitation from the Holy Quran was delivered by Mawlana Mohammed Mujahid Uddin.

Special guests included Former Tower Hamlets Speaker Councillor Ahbab Hussain, Former Chair of Newham Councillor Rohima Rahman, Tower Hamlets Councillor Leelu Ahmed Talukdar, Tower Hamlets Councillor Faruque Ahmed, Former Tower Hamlets Deputy Mayor Councillor Mohammed Shahid Ali, Chief Patron S M Shujon Miah Shahjid, Advisor Suruj Ali and Hamid Mohammed.

The welcome speech was delivered by Chief Patron S M Shujon Miah Shahjid. Further speeches were given by Senior Vice Chairman Gulam Azam Talukder, Vice Chair Afzal Raja Choudhury, Vice Chair Akmol Hussain, Vice Chair Shorif Ullah, Vice Chair Mahmud Ali, Treasurer Askor Ali, Organising Secretary Abul Lais, Abu Shahid, Organising Secretary Kamruz Zaman, Health Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Humayun Kabir, Publication Secretary Alomgir Shahriar, Mosharraf Hussain, Ashikul Islam Ashik, Anowar Hussain Pailwan, Abdul Basith, Scholarship Secretary Arshad Ahmed, Anowar Hussain and others.

Speakers congratulated the trustees on their academic achievements and highlighted the importance of higher education and community leadership.