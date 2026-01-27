Sikhs Reaffirm Independence Goal and Reject Indian Colonialism

By Matiar Chowdhury:

26 January 2026: Marking the 40th anniversary of the Sikh nation’s historic decision to liberate its homeland in Indian-

controlled Punjab, in the form of an independent sovereign state of Khalistan, Sikhs across the world, from

Amritsar to London and elsewhere, have reaffirmed their commitment to that lawful and legitimate goal.

Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966 puts the collective right of self-

determination at the heart of human rights and international law. The Sikhs have again highlighted their

struggle in that context, rubbishing India's colonial claims to the Sikh homeland.

Despite genocidal oppression by India since state terrorism was used on a systematic, massive scale from

the 1980s, at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives, the Sikh nation stands firm in its resolve to secure

freedom in accordance with the resolutions of the Sarbat Khalsa (national gathering) of 26 January 1986

and it's own standing as a sovereign entity amongst the community of nations.

The lawlessness of the Indian state is now widely recognised across the capitals of the world. The fascist

Hindutva ideology that drives India's polity, now also running all the organs of the state, has been exposed

as a serial violator of human rights by human rights bodies, leading intelligence agencies and civil society

organisations alike, will ironically itself cause the artificial construct – hurriedly left in place by the equally

illegitimate British empire – to be dismantled. Hindutva extremism challenges the minorities and nations

trapped within those artificial borders, neighbouring states and wider international stability with its naked

aggression, so it's a case of when, not if, the new colonial rule collapses.

From being known for killing Sikhs in Indian controlled territory, to being caught red handed killing Sikhs

elsewhere, the Modi regime can no longer masquerade as a good faith player on the global stage. The

International community must act robustly in rejecting Delhi's posturing; it must not appease the growing

fascist menace in our midst. The UK government's recent foolish steps to criminalise Sikh activists, without

even respecting basic protections, such as a day in court, under Indian pressure, will only discredit it. It

should not forget that Modi was once banned from the UK due to the overwhelming evidence of his role in

allowing the massacre of a minority community.

The vocal protest outside the Indian High Commission in London saw demands for Indian genocide

perpetrators to be held to account before international courts, alongside a call for Indian policy makers to be

made to change course to allow peaceable conflict resolution, national self-determination and enduring

peace in the region.

As India celebrated its Republic Day, when it commemorates the adoption of its constitution in 1950, Sikhs

castigated the document as a fundamentally treacherous response to the massive Sikh contribution to the

Independence struggle of the 1940s. They highlighted that it not only fails to acknowledge the Sikhs as a

nation, but purports to categorise Sikhism as part of Hinduism. The Sikhs view that constitution as nothing

more than a part of the Hindutva project and a framework which has permitted genocide on numerous

occasions. Today, once again, that message was sent unambiguously to India’s ruling elite.

Authentic Sikh voices have set their goal as freedom and independence. It is a vision that has captured the

imagination of their people across the globe, as demonstrated by the huge response to the Khalistan

referendum campaign throughout the diaspora (it is of course banned in Punjab itself). The World order is in

flux, but the Sikhs are clear on their objectives and will shape an outcome in their homeland that resonates

with Sikh aspirations for the restoration of their sovereign independence