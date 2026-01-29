Kane nets late winner as Bayern end PSV’s hopes with away win

Harry Kane came off the bench to score an 84th-minute winner for Bayern Munich as they edged PSV Eindhoven 2-1 away on Wednesday to finish second in the Champions League group phase and end their Dutch hosts’ hopes of continuing in the competition.

Kane’s 35th goal of the season meant Bayern finished with seven wins from eight matches and a total of 21 points, their only blemish coming in their 3-1 loss at table toppers Arsenal in November.

Jamal Musiala marked his return to the Bayern starting lineup with a superb goal to put the German giants ahead in the 58th minute.

But PSV fought back into contention for a top-24 finish when Ismael Saibari slammed home a 78th-minute equaliser as they chased the point they needed to reach the knockout stage, only for the England captain to quickly extinguish their hopes.

Kane, who had come on in the 62nd minute, expertly side-footed home Luis Diaz’s cross for the winner.

Musiala, who suffered a broken leg in the Club World Cup in July, opened the scoring from a close-in tight angle after an exchange of quick passes with Lennart Karl to underline his quality and hand Bayern a deserved lead.

A lively first half saw chances at either end with Jonas Urbig, picked ahead of Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal, making several acrobatic leaping saves while at the other end PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar was also forced into a several stops, notably an effort fired in by Nicolas Jackson midway through the first half.

Bayern took the upper hand after the break and scored when fullback Tom Bischof stole possession deep in his own half, feeding Karl on the right wing who swiftly exchanged four passes with Musiala as he finished with aplomb.

PSV started the night in 22nd place, needing at least a point from the match to advance, and were in dreamland when Saibari, on his 25th birthday, fired home a rocket-like shot from the edge of the area after a one-two with Guus Til to equalise with 12 minutes left.

But the night ended badly with fullback Mauro Junior sent off in stoppage time for a second caution and PSV left in 28th place to be eliminated, despite scoring six goals against Napoli in October and winning 4-1 at Anfield over Liverpool in November.

Bayern’s second place means they advance directly into the last 16 in March, skipping next month’s knockout phase playoffs.