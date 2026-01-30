BNP expels 17 more leaders in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled 17 more leaders and activists of its Kamalganj upazila unit in Moulvibazar district on charges of defying party decisions and engaging in activities deemed harmful to the organisation.

The decision was announced in a press release issued by Kamalganj upazila BNP on Thursday night, stating that the disciplinary action has taken immediate effect.

According to the press release, those expelled include former leaders from several union and upazila units of the party. They are: Sipar Ahmad Tarfadar, Ataur Rahman Chowdhury, Abdul Moyun Faruk, Mahmudur Rahman Badsha, Sajid Ali, Enamul Haque Shamim, Rezaul Karim Noman, Lutfur Rahman Saiful, Siddekour Rahman Chowdhury, Jihad Ahmad Chowdhury, Abdul Qadir, Abul Kaher Ashru, Lutfur Rahman Azmal, Ajay Kanu, Billal Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Haque Chowdhury Saista, Dr Mansur Ali Manju.

The press release, signed by Kamalganj upazila BNP Convener Ali Ahmad Khan and Joint Convener Md Abul Hossain, stated that the expulsion order would be effective immediately.

It also instructed leaders and activists at all levels of the party to refrain from maintaining any organisational contact or affiliation with the expelled individuals.

While the move has triggered mixed reactions among local party leaders and activists, senior upazila BNP leaders said the strict action was necessary to uphold party discipline and maintain the chain of command within the organisation.