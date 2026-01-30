Fire delays West Coast Main Line trains from Euston

A major rail line remains partially closed between Euston station and Watford Junction following a large fire in north London, affecting some services to cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

About 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, which started at about 09:30 GMT at a commercial building on Regent’s Park Road in Chalk Farm, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said. It was brought under control by about 13:00.

Avanti West Coast has said that while some lines have reopened, “residual delays are expected due to congestion on the network” with disruption expected for the rest of the day.

London Northwestern Railway services from Euston have resumed following an earlier suspension.

Network Rail has advised passengers due to travel from Euston to check the status of their journey.

Other train operators are accepting tickets for services affected by the disruption, according to Network Rail, with further details on its website.

Southern trains have resumed services between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction following earlier delays. Transport for London is not reporting any delays with Overground services that run through the affected area.

The LFB said there were no reports of any injuries but at the height of the blaze most of a neighbouring property was also alight. It said it received 27 calls from the public.

The ground floor was destroyed by the fire. Half of the roof of a neighbouring property was damaged by the fire. Seven people left another neighbouring building before the Brigade arrived. There are no reports of any injuries.

The fire is close to the site of a former hot yoga studio. The cause of the blaze is not known.

Avanti West Coast services to London were reportedly held at stations as far north as Warrington.