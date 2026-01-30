Women’s Muratti to get own day as audience grows

The women’s Muratti Vase will be held on a separate day from the men this year.

The 2026 edition of the inter-island football match will be hosted by Jersey at Springfield Stadium in May after Guernsey staged and won the most recent contest 2-1.

The women’s event, which began in 1997, returned in 2022 after a break from 2018 when Guernsey were unable to field a team.

Guernsey manager Anna Gauvain said the feeling from her side was it would be nice to hold it on the same day as the men’s game, but she could see the pros and cons of both.

“I think the feeling now is the women’s game is growing,” Gauvin said.

“Both sides are competing in their respective leagues and hopefully the standard has improved enough to generate enough support for them having their own day.”

Guernsey’s women have held the vase since 2024 when their 2-0 victory marked the island’s first win in the competition for 16 years.