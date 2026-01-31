‘BGB will not use lethal weapons during polls’

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will not use any lethal weapons to maintain law and order during the upcoming national elections saidBGB Dhaka Sector Commander Col SM Abul Ehsan on Saturday.

He shared this information at a press conference held at the National Swimming Complex in Mirpur.

Abul Ehsan said, more than 37,000 BGB personnel will be deployed across the country during the election keeping the country’s entire 4,427-kilometer border fully secured. It was also informed that the Quick Response Force and the BGB helicopter unit will remain on standby at all times.