Country not safe in hands of anti-liberation forces: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the country is not safe in the hands of forces opposed to the Liberation War.

“Those who had opposed independence cannot be trusted to run the country,” he said.

He made the remarks while addressing an election campaign in the Paschim Akcha area of Thakurgaon-1 constituency on Saturday morning.

Referring to Jamaat-e-Islami, Mirza Fakhrul said another party had entered the election race with the scales as its electoral symbol.

“They did not support the Liberation War in 1971. Many people were killed and the honour of mothers and sisters was violated. They have not apologised for those actions even today,” he said.

He also warned voters against what he described as deceptive practices, saying, “Do not give your bKash numbers to anyone. Some are spreading false claims, saying voting for them will guarantee a place in heaven. These statements are not true. It is through voting in the upcoming election that people will decide the future of the country.”

Mirza Fakhrul said the country had suffered extensive damage over the past 15–16 years, alleging that banks had been emptied and large sums of money siphoned off.

“These problems must be fixed. Without quarrelling or conflict, the right people must be elected,” he said.

The BNP secretary general said his party engages in politics for the development of the people and to ensure peace.

“For the last 15 years, we have not lived in peace and have gone through very difficult times. Now a good time has arrived. There is hope that a fair election will be held and everyone will be able to vote,” he added.

Addressing voters in his constituency, Mirza Fakhrul said he had long-standing ties with the area and referred to his father’s contributions to local development.

“I have been a minister, and no one can say that I even took a cup of tea unlawfully. I am contesting this election as the party candidate. I have come to seek your votes. The symbol is the sheaf of paddy. This will be my last election. Please give me the opportunity to work,” he said.

Referring to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul said that if BNP comes to power, agricultural loans of up to Tk10,000, including interest, would be waived. The government would assume responsibility for NGO loans, and loans taken by women would be written off.

He also said family cards would be issued to women and agriculture cards to farmers, while employment opportunities would be created for one crore educated unemployed people within 18 months.

“Peace and discipline will be restored, and people of all religions will be able to live peacefully,” he added.