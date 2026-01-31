Rasha Thadani reveals first look from Telugu debut Srinivasa Mangapuram

Rasha Thadani has shared the first glimpse of her character Manga from her Telugu debut film Srinivasa Mangapuram, following the positive response to the previously released Laikey Laikaa first look.

The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and features Rasha opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu.

Rasha Thadani’s Announcement

Rasha took to Instagram to announce the project, expressing gratitude as she steps into Telugu cinema. In her post, she introduced Manga and spoke about beginning her journey in an industry that celebrates rooted storytelling. She described the experience as one that has instilled humility, patience and faith, while thanking the team for trusting her with her debut. She also highlighted that the film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

In a follow-up post, Rasha elaborated on her character, calling Manga the emotional anchor of Srinu’s life—his comfort, pain and peace. She described the debut as a moment she will always cherish and thanked director Ajay Bhupathi for his guidance and belief in her. She also appreciated her co-star Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni for being supportive, adding that this marks just the beginning of an exciting journey ahead.