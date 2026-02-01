Feb 12 will be turning point for nation: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday said that February 12 will be a turning point for the nation.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an election rally of the 11-party alliance in Sherpur.

”My account had been hacked and obscene posts were made from it. Those who do not respect mothers, are now holding processions. No one but people of a vile mindset could do such things. He expressed regret to the mothers who were hurt because of their misdeeds.”

He further added, if anyone lays hands on mothers and sisters, there will be an explosion in the country and the sons of mothers will not sit idle. The young men and women who came out on the streets demanding justice, would not let anyone get away with it.

When speaking about the youth, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said that if they come to power, no district in Bangladesh will be deprived of a medical college. In future, they will make the youths pilots and themselves become passengers. Salaries and benefits of every profession will be upgraded in proportion to the importance and responsibility of the job.

”We will not take any revenge as a party, nor will we allow anyone to take the law into their own hands, will not engage in case-trading. We have shown responsibility in handling legal cases.”