First dedicated youth centre for girls opens in Tower Hamlets

The new girls centre follows feedback from young people Part of council’s wider £13.7m investment into Young Tower Hamlets

Council achieves milestone of opening 20 youth centres in the borough since 2022 at a time when many youth centres have been closed across the country

Tower Hamlets has London’s youngest population – average age of 30

Council’s youth support already includes universal free school meals for all primary and secondary school pupils, the EMA and grants for college, university and school uniforms

Part of wider investment in opportunities, safety and wellbeing for women and girls.

A new, dedicated youth centre for girls has opened its doors on St Paul’s Way in Bow, strengthening Tower Hamlets Council’s commitment to creating safe, inclusive spaces for young people.

The site has been opened following feedback from young women and girls, and ensures young people’s needs are reflected in its services. Currently around three quarters (74 per cent) of young people attending youth centres in Tower Hamlets are boys.

This represents a significant milestone, with Tower Hamlets Council now having opened 20 youth centres in the borough since 2022, at a time when many youth centres have been closed across the country.

Tower Hamlets Council has invested £13.7million in its youth service, Young Tower Hamlets, (www.youngtowerhamlets.org.uk) which includes youth centres, sports and adventure learning, targeted support, and enhanced youth participation, to ensure young people have access to high-quality support and opportunities.

The new centre, open since 29 January 2026, builds on the council’s existing offer for girls, with regular sessions for girls already available at other youth centres.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, said:

“Young people told us they wanted more spaces designed for girls, and we have worked together to develop the space and the sessions it will offer.

“I am proud that Tower Hamlets is leading the way with ground breaking levels of investment in our young people and that we have now achieved this milestone of opening 20 new youth centres in the borough since 2022, particularly at a time when many youth centres are being closed across the country.

“My youth centre was a lifeline for me growing up in overcrowded housing. We have built have one of the most ambitious youth services in the country, with £13.7million investment, to ensure our young people have every opportunity to thrive, and with inclusive provision that supports the wellbeing and confidence of young women and girls.”

Deputy Mayor Maium Talukdar, Cabinet Member for Education, Youth, and Lifelong Learning, said:

“This is all about empowering young people to access services in the way that feels right for them. This new youth centre will encourage even more young people to access the opportunities available to them.

“We offer the best support package for young people in the country. These youth centres are on top of universal free school meals at primary and secondary school, and grants for college, university and school uniforms. We are here to support young people’s development every step of the way.”

Young Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets and cabinet lead for Education, Amaira Katyal, said:

“It’s amazing to see the launch of a dedicate girls youth centre where girls can just be themselves and relax.

“As the cabinet lead for education, I’m excited to see all the sessions, workshops and activities to come from this youth centre, and most importantly all the activities are centred around what we as young women and girls want.”

Since rolling out its youth centres two years ago, Young Tower Hamlets has delivered:

181,000 attendances

20 youth centres, now including the St Paul’s Way girls only site

5,632 young people signed up to a youth centre

5,000+ sessions delivered in 2024–2025

Supporting women and girls

The new centre builds on the council’s wider commitment to improving the safety, wellbeing and opportunities of women and girls. This includes:

Opening of the Nari Centre, a specialist hub for women residents offering skills, employment, housing advice, VAWG support and counselling.

Free swimming for women and girls aged 16+ and all residents aged 55+.

A new gym dedicated for women residents under construction at Poplar Baths.

Plans for popup crèche facilities at local leisure centres.

Partnerships with schools and community groups to support girls’ participation in STEM, sport, and leadership.

Investment in gender inclusive design, improving lighting, signage and accessibility in public spaces.

Programmes that have contributed to an 18% rise in female apprenticeship participation since 2020.