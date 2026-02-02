Bangladesh beat India 2-0 in SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship

Bangladesh under-19 women’s national football team on way to the final of SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship as they beat India by 2-0 goals in their second match held at Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, Nepal on Monday.

With this win, Bangladesh women are now one step away from the final, following their crushing 12-0 victory over Bhutan in their opening match.

The girls in red and green are now stand top of the table with six points from two matches while India following Bangladesh with three points also from two outings.

Nepal and Bhutan lost both their respective opening matches. If the day’s second match between Nepal and Bhutan ends in a draw, then Bangladesh will reach to the final with one match in hand.

In the day’s proceeding, Skipper Arpita Biswas Arpita opened Bangladesh account scoring the first goal in the 29th minute while Alpi Akter sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 40th minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play their next match against Nepal on Wednesday (February 4) at the same venue.

The top two teams will play the final scheduled to be held on February 7.

Bangladesh U-19 women’s team:

Mst Yearzan Begum, Mst Surovi Akter Arfin, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Arpita Biswas Arpita, Protima Munda, Sorovi Rani, Most Munki Akhter, Kranuching Marma, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Alpi Akter, Mamoni Chakma, Shanti Mardi, Mst Bonna Khatun, Rupa Akter, Purnima Marma, Mst Momita Khatun, Thuinuye Marma, Ayonto Bala Mahato, Puja Das, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Mst Mira Khatun and Meghla Rani Roy.