RAB to be renamed as Special Intervention Force

The name of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been changed to ‘Special Intervention Force (SIF)’.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury made this announcement on Tuesday following a meeting of the law-and-order core committee at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

In response to the question about what changes will come with the renaming, he said that the quality of their work has already improved. Many people had hoped that RAB’s name would be changed, which is why the new name has been introduced.

RAB, an elite law enforcement unit in Bangladesh, was formed for combating serious crimes, terrorism, and organised criminal activities in 2003.

Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, RAB is a composite force made up of personnel from the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar.

Adviser Jahangir said that the force’s uniform has already been changed. Very soon, you will see them in their new attire.