Some stories leave scars, and this film does exactly that: Jaya Ahsan

Jaya Ahsan continues to command admiration on both sides of the border, with powerful performances that have resonated deeply with audiences in Bangladesh and India alike.

A multiple-time National Film Award winner at home and a frequent recipient of honours in India, Jaya now returns to the big screen with her latest film, “OCD”, set for release on February 6.

The trailer, released recently, has already sparked widespread praise, drawing attention to the film’s intense psychological depth and social relevance.

Speaking to , where she is currently busy with promotional activities, the actress opened up about the film, her character, and why “OCD” feels particularly urgent in today’s time.

Directed by Soukarya Ghosal, this film marks Jaya’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after “Bhootpori”. In the film, she plays Shweta, a character she describes as deeply personal and profoundly meaningful.

“Shweta is a beautiful character—one I truly connected with,” she says. “She stands up for children. There is a strong message at the heart of this story, and it’s told very powerfully.”

A psychological thriller at its core, “OCD” explores the long-term emotional consequences of childhood trauma. Jaya believes the film raises uncomfortable but necessary questions.

“If we fail to give children a healthy childhood, the damage can be immense,” she explains. “That’s what this film shows—how deeply such experiences can affect someone, even years later. It’s a very strong story for this time.”

In “OCD”, Ahsan portrays a doctor grappling with unresolved emotional scars of her own. “The audience will slowly discover how layered Shweta’s life is,” she says. “There are dark clouds in her mind—marks that never quite fade.”

The film also stars Fazlur Rahman Babu, whose performance she speaks of warmly. “Babu bhai has acted brilliantly in ‘OCD’. The Indian actors were equally wonderful. Everyone has done such sincere work, and the director has handled the story beautifully.”

Child artiste Arshiya Mukherjee, popularly known as “Bhootu” from television—plays the younger version of Ahsan’s character. “She has performed exceptionally well,” Jaya notes.

Reflecting on the trailer’s reception, Jaya says she understands why it has struck a chord. “It clearly shows how bitter childhood experiences can shape, or even destroy, a person’s future. That emotional impact is right there in the trailer.”

Currently in Kolkata, Jaya is fully immersed in promoting the film. “The promotions are in full swing—newspapers, television, everything,” she shares. “I truly believe this film will move audiences. I’m very hopeful.”

Asked whether she misses Fazlur Rahman Babu during the promotions, she smiles and admits, “Of course, I miss him.”

Beyond “OCD”, Jaya recently received another accolade in Kolkata for her performance in “Putulnacher Itikatha”. “Winning the award for the character Kusum means a great deal to me,” she says. “Being able to portray such a role itself was special, and being recognised for it feels truly rewarding.”

As she wraps up, Ahsan reflects once more on “OCD”—a film she believes will linger in the minds of its viewers.

“This is one of my new films this year,” she says. “I hope ‘OCD’ leaves a mark on the audience—something that stays with them.”