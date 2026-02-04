Saree styling just got way more fun and wearable!

Can you think of any outfit more beautiful, elegant, traditional, yet modern than a saree? A remarkable piece of fabric, six yards in length when draped upon its wearer, becomes a living, breathtaking entity that never fails to amaze and inspire. The West has forever been in awe of it. So much so that they have always emulated the famous saree drape and incorporated it in gowns and dresses, and the result has been nothing short of spectacular.

The classic Nivi style of draping is the most popular and one that comes to mind immediately when discussing the garb. Paired with a traditional blouse, this drape is timeless and versatile for all occasions.

In the world of fashion, however, pushing boundaries is key. Innovation and invention are the names of the game. So, while classic styles are time-honoured and valued, in order to move forward one must think outside the box. In that regard, saree must also move forward and be fluid in its form and function to keep up with changing times and serve its wearer in more ways than one!

The most redeeming quality of a saree is that it’s versatile. While in modern times most women prefer pieces for occasion wear, they plan it for days, matching jewellery and other accessories — it’s a whole look that needs to be put together to satiate the belle’s heart!

It is so much fun and always special to wear, but surely such an elegant attire must not only be reserved for special occasions? Why not wear it more often? For your next office meeting, choose a Dhakai taant, ditch the fancy blouse for an easy breezy round neck top for all day comfort. Swap the usual dressy heels you wear with sarees for slippers with block heels, and be on your feet, keeping up with your active day!

Do not be afraid to put comfort and ease first, ladies. We Dhakaiites are relishing the winter days, so pair your georgette saree with a cardigan, an overcoat, even if you must, because why not? There’s no rulebook about how one can or cannot wear a saree, so what is holding you back?

And while you are at it, do not shy away from wearing your favourite loafers to keep your feet warm and toasty!

Offbeat saree styling for nighttime is a whole other ball game. Exciting new avenues have opened up for sartorially superior ladies, who are always looking forward to thinking outside the box.

Corset blouses are the hottest thing right now; their origin as shapewear brings a subtle but fashionable twist to saree styling that is both exciting and beautiful.

A chiffon worn with a corset is perhaps the most stylish outfit to wear. Own a chic, sequined jacket? Wear it with your Benarasi for a fusion effect that is cool and sophisticated. Cinch it with a belt and voila!

Pair your Polki jewellery with a glamorous black saree with a turtleneck and show off your tiny waist with a fabulous leather belt and be the belle of every ball this season.