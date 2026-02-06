Huge increase in homeless refugees in London as asylum policy under fire

The number of refugee households who are homeless or at risk of homelessness has surged fivefold in the past four years.

Government figures for England reveal a rise from 3,560 in 2021/22 to 19,310 in 2024/25.

Charities blame the increase on a “direct result” of government policy, citing the 28-day period newly-recognised refugees get to leave Home Office accommodation – including hotels – as well as faster processing of asylum applications.

The government said it was “committed” to helping refugees move from asylum housing to their own homes and was working with councils “to mitigate the risk of homelessness”.

The figures emerge as successive governments have struggled with Britain’s overwhelmed asylum system, with huge backlogs of people awaiting decisions on claims and appeals.

Processing had been sluggish and at one point completely halted, but Labour wants to speed things up – meaning more people are being granted refugee status and need to find somewhere to live.

A charity helping homeless refugees said it was mainly seeing young women under 30 seeking support.

Yusra, 26, who arrived in Britain by small boat fleeing war in Sudan, is one of them. She said her entire family was killed before she reached the UK.

After around five months in a government-funded asylum hotel, she has been sleeping in a tent on Greater Manchester’s streets since being granted refugee status in late August.

“Sometimes drunk people come and try to open the tent and I start screaming,” Yusra said. “I can’t sleep until the morning.”

Before having to leave her Home Office accommodation, Yusra contacted her local council. But as a single adult with no children, she was classed as low priority for social housing.

She told the BBC she fled Sudan seeking a better life but now regrets coming to the UK, saying life has been “very difficult” since becoming homeless.

She receives support from the Stockport Race Equality Partnership, one of many refugees the charity helps.

When someone is granted refugee status they have 28 days to leave government-funded accommodation – typically a shared house or hotel – and find their own place. At the same time, they must get a job or apply for universal credit.

The government says it normally takes around 35 days to get an initial universal credit payment. This means many refugees cannot get housing or benefits before their asylum support stops, charities say.

Jasmine Basran, Head of Policy & Campaigns for national homelessness charity Crisis, said 28 days was not enough time for refugees to sort everything.

Crisis is seeing the biggest increase in homelessness among refugees and the real number without homes is probably higher, she added, as official data only includes those who tell their local council.

The latest figures show London and the North West – including Manchester and Liverpool – have the most refugees who are homeless or at risk.

West London’s Hillingdon borough saw the biggest jump – from 71 homeless refugee households in 2021/22 to 2,098 in 2024/25.

Refugees must ask for help from areas they have links to, usually where their asylum accommodation was. Hillingdon houses more asylum seekers because it’s near Heathrow Airport.

In December, the National Audit Office released a critical report on the asylum system, finding a series of “short-term, reactive” government policies had shifted problems around, pushing up homelessness.

It highlighted changes to the 28-day move-on period, efforts to clear old asylum backlogs that moved pressure onto appeals, and too few judges creating court delays.

Last year, Labour trialled extending the 28-day period to 56 days for people granted asylum, but this ended early in September, going back to 28 days.

In 2023, some refugees got just seven days after the government briefly changed how the move-on period was worked out. The policy was reversed, with the British Red Cross saying it caused “devastating levels of destitution”.

The 56-day trial continued for vulnerable people – including pregnant women, families with children and disabled people. Due to finish in January 2026, it’s understood to still be running.

Latest Home Office figures show 110,000 people claimed asylum in the year to September 2025 – up 13 per cent on the year before.

As of last September, 108,085 people were in asylum accommodation, with more than 36,000 in hotels and most in shared housing. Asylum accommodation contracts have cost the government billions.

The government has promised to clear the backlog of asylum seekers waiting for decisions, close “every asylum hotel” and cut asylum costs, saying “more suitable” sites were being found to “ease pressure on communities”.

But Jacquie Broadhead, director of the Global Exchange on Migration and Diversity at the University of Oxford, said a “long-term reimagining” of asylum policies may be required.

One answer could be investing in more temporary accommodation instead of paying private companies to run asylum sites like hotels, she suggested. After first helping with the asylum backlog, it could then help tackle the housing shortage generally.

Coordination between councils and the Home Office is crucial, she said, adding that more and faster decisions on asylum claims can “put very high levels of pressure” on housing services that are already “extremely stretched”.