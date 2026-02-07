Gold price drops to Tk2.58 lakh per bhori

Jewellers have lowered the price of gold by Tk3,266 to Tk2,58,824 per bhori (11.664 grammes) as the price of pure gold has dropped in the local market.

The Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring of the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Saturday evening.

This fresh cut comes just hours after the association raised the gold price to Tk2,62,090 per bhori earlier the same day.

As per the new decision, the price of 22-carat gold will now be Tk22,190 per gramme, and 21-carat Tk21,180 per gramme, read a press release signed by the standing committee chairman, Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk18,155 a gramme, while that of traditional gold at Tk14,860 per gramme.

New tariffs would come into effect on Sunday, read the release.

On 29 January, the price of gold reached an all-time high in the country, hitting Tk2,86,001 per bhori.

However, prices of silver have remained unchanged.

The price of 22-carat silver is now Tk545 per gramme, 21-carat Tk520, 18-carat Tk445, and traditional one is Tk335 per gramme.