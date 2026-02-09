London Assembly backs sacked bus driver and calls on Sadiq Khan to show support

The London Assembly sent a “clear message” to Sir Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) as members unanimously called for a full investigation into the dismissal of a bus driver who chased down a thief to retrieve a passenger’s necklace.

Mark Hehir, 62, was let go by bus firm Metroline after punching a thief who stole jewellery from a passenger and knocking them unconcious in 2024.

More than 130,000 people have signed a petition demanding the company reinstate him after an employment tribunal upheld the decision.

The London Assembly – a 25-strong cross-party body which scrutinises the Mayor of London – on Thursday, February 5 voted unanimously for a full probe into the incident and for the Mayor to issue “clear guidance..so that transport workers who act in good faith to protect passengers are treated fairly and supported, not punished.”

The motion, proposed during a Plenary meeting at City Hall by Reform UK’s Keith Prince, was backed by every single Assembly Member.

“I don’t know how we have a society that has changed so much that someone who’s defending somebody else, defending himself, ends up being dismissed from this job – I think that is horrible,” Mr Prince said.

Krupesh Hirani, the Labour Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow, where Mr Hehir drove his 206 bus, said the case “feels wrong” and that “maybe the rules are wrong in the first place…and need to be looked at.”

Thomas Turrell, a Conservative Assembly Member, added: “At the heart of this situation is what kind of community do we want across London?

“Do we want a community where people are encouraged to turn and look the other way when a crime is committed or do we want a community that looks out for one another?”

The passing of the motion is non-binding, meaning the Mayor of London does not have to accept the decision or any subsequent recommendations, but he will have to formally respond regardless of the decision taken.

After the vote, Mr Hehir said: “I want to thank Susan [Hall] and the whole Assembly for supporting me. To have everyone come together, all different parties, it means a lot. I hope the Mayor now finally says something as its disappointing he hasn’t so far.

“I would welcome the chance to speak with him about it. I hope he will give his support as well.”

Ms Hall, the leader of the City Hall Conservatives

who met with Mr Hehir in Parliament this week, added: “I was delighted that we got the chance to discuss what happened to Mark at City Hall.

“I already knew he was a hero but having met him now and heard first-hand what he went through and what a thoroughly decent man he is I am very glad the public have had a chance to show him their support.

“Kieran’s petition has given people the opportunity to make clear that they think we need more people like Mark. Not punishment for people that do the right thing. It is time for the Mayor to show his support now.”

Mr Prince said of the vote result: “This case is not an abstract policy discussion. A London bus driver has lost his job after intervening to help a passenger who had been robbed, and his livelihood and reputation are on the line right now.

“More than 100,000 members of the public have spoken out in Mark’s support because they recognise a basic injustice. This is not about encouraging reckless behaviour. It is about whether we are comfortable with a system that punishes frontline workers for stepping in when crime happens right in front of them.

“By supporting this motion unanimously, the Assembly has sent a clear message that public concern, common sense, and fairness still matter. Londoners expect action, not excuses or delay, and I’m delighted that today the Assembly supported my motion and did the right thing.”

The London Assembly also voted through four other motions, including calling on the Mayor to rethink regulations on how to evacuate deaf and disabled people during fires, to “publicly champion the right to a jury trial for all Londoners accused of serious crimes” and to work with Assembly Members when utilising advertising space on TfL.

Another motion was also narrowly passed calling on Sir Sadiq to criticise the Labour government’s “U-turns” in office.

The Mayor’s office has been contacted for comment.