Youth held with hemp in Sunamganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9) arrested a youth along with hemp from Sunamganj Sadar upazila on Sunday morning.

The arrested was identified as Billal, 24, a resident of Gadishal village under Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB officials conducted a drive near Balaka CNG Filling Station area under Sunamganj Model Police Station and arrested Billal along with hemp.

RAB officials seized 54 kg of hemp hidden in a private car.

RAB-9 confirmed the incident through a press release and said that a case has been filed under the Narcotics Control Act.