Australia forward Goodwin suffers injury blow ahead of World Cup

Craig Goodwin’s hopes of playing for Australia at another World Cup have suffered a blow after the 34-year-old winger suffered a groin strain that is expected to sideline him for up to 12 weeks.

The rehabilitation period would likely see Goodwin miss Australia’s home friendlies against Cameroon in late March and Curacao in early April.

Having been out of favour with Tony Popovic since World Cup qualifying last year, Goodwin may be left with no chances to impress the coach.

A-League club Adelaide United said on Tuesday that Goodwin sustained the injury during Sunday’s match against Newcastle Jets and would not need surgery.

Goodwin, who scored against France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has been unable to break back into Popovic’s squad since missing Australia’s final World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia last year after needing foot surgery in June.

Popovic has since opted for Nestory Irankunda and Riley McGree as his left wing options.

The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico starts on June 11.