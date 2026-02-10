RMG exports down 2.4% y-on-y in first 7 months of fiscal

Bangladesh’s readymade garment (RMG) exports declined by 2.43 percent year-on-year to USD 22.98 billion during July–January of fiscal year 2025–26, according to the latest country-wise export data published by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The European Union (EU) remained the country’s largest export destination for RMG, accounting for 49.35 percent of total exports in the category.

Export earnings from the EU stood at USD 11.34 billion, marking a 3.98 percent year-on-year decline, said former BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel on Monday.

The United States retained its position as the second-largest market. RMG exports to the USA amounted to USD 4.47 billion, representing 19.46 percent of total RMG exports, with a marginal year-on-year decrease of 0.03 percent.

According to EPB data, Bangladesh’s total RMG exports to the United States from February 2025 to January 2026 reached USD 7,544.34 million. During this period, total national RMG exports stood at USD 38,775.15 million, with the US market accounting for 19.46 percent of the total.

Exports to Canada and the United Kingdom posted positive growth during the period. RMG exports to Canada amounted to USD 784.17 million, accounting for a 3.41 percent share and showing 4.42 percent year-on-year growth. Exports to the United Kingdom reached USD 2.62 billion, representing an 11.38 percent share with 2.55 percent growth.

Exports to non-traditional markets stood at USD 3.77 billion, accounting for 16.40 percent of total RMG exports, though registering a 4.99 percent year-on-year decline.

In terms of product categories, the knitwear segment recorded a 3.13 percent decrease in exports, while the woven segment saw a 1.60 percent decline during the period.