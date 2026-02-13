NCP bags 6 constituencies

Six candidates from the National Citizen Party (NCP) have secured victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The winning candidates are the party’s Convener and Dhaka-11 constituency candidate Nahid Islam; Member Secretary and Rangpur-4 seat candidate Akhtar Hossain; Chief Organizer for the southern region and Cumilla-4 constituency candidate Hasnat Abdullah; Joint Chief Coordinator and Noakhali-6 constituency candidate Hannan Masud; Atikur Rahman Mojahid from Kurigram-2 constituency; and Abdullah Al Amin from Narayanganj-4 seat.

According to the party, NCP candidates are leading in several more constituencies. Until the final results are officially announced, Convener Nahid Islam has instructed all party leaders and activists to remain at the polling centers.

Nahid Islam won with 93,872 votes, defeating his rival by a margin of more than 2,000 votes.