Love the viral Dubai chewy cookie? Find out which level of obsession you have hit

SINGAPORE – In 2026, perhaps nothing says “I love you” more than receiving, gifting or sharing a Dubai chewy cookie for Valentine’s Day.

Yes, the Dubai chocolate trend of crunchy pistachio kataifi (shredded filo dough) encased in a chocolate bar gets an extended shelf life in 2026 in the form of the Dubai chewy cookie.

Created by pastry chef Kim Na-ra of South Korean bakery Mond Cookie, the cookie, or dujjonku as it is known in Korean, is believed to have gone viral when Jang Won-young of K-pop girl group Ive posted photos of it in September 2025.

Despite its name, the Dubai chewy cookie is not a cookie, but crispy kataifi mixed with pistachio paste and wrapped with marshmallow. It is dusted with a lightly bitter cocoa powder that balances the sweetness.

In Singapore, it can be bought from home-grown, Korean-inspired cafes, dessert shops and home-based businesses.

These include B for Bagel, Two Bake Boys, Tiky Mochi, Annabella Patisserie, Nasty Cookie and Chewy Lab.

Limited amounts are made daily, so it is best to keep a lookout for drops on Instagram or TikTok and pre-order.

The craze has also sparked an increase in sales for ingredients.

“The Dubai chocolate trend has significantly boosted demand for its key ingredients,” says Ms Wendy Lam, marketing manager for retail experience and trade support at baking supplies chain Phoon Huat.

“In anticipation of the Hari Raya season, our in-house brand, RedMan, is increasing its stock of kataifi to meet growing customer interest.”

She adds that ingredients such as marshmallows, premium chocolates and pistachios used in Dubai-inspired bakes have seen a marked surge in popularity since 2025.

