24 state ministers sworn in under BNP govt

Twenty-four leaders were sworn in as state ministers in the cabinet of BNP-led government on Tuesday afternoon.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at 4:28 PM at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The program was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, while President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to 24 state ministers.

Those who took oath as state ministers are M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Anindya Islam Amit, Shariful Alam, Shama Obaed, Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, Farhad Hossain Azad, Md Aminul Haque, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Habibur Rashid, Rajib Ahsan, Md. Abdul Bari, Mir Shahe Alam, Zonayed Saki, Ishraque Hossain, Farzana Sharmin, Sheikh Faridul Islam, Nurul Haque Nur, Yasir Khan Chowdhury, M Iqbal Hossain, M A Muhith, Ahammed Sohel Manzur, Bobby Hajjaj and Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam.